Two children are dead following a fire in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two children are dead following a fire in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. ( WDRB) -- Two children are dead following a fire in southern Indiana. 

The Jennings County Sheriff says firefighters were called to a home on North CR 615 E. in Campbell Township just after 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the home near Butlerville was fully engulfed in flames. 

Heavy smoke kept homeowner Kenneth Collett from being able to find the two boys, 4-year-old Carson Collett and 3-year-old Carter Collett. The two are sons of Joshua and Ashley Collett

Collett was able to escape, but the 55-year-old is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at a hospital in Indianapolis. The bodies of the children were found, after the fire was extinguished. 

The Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.