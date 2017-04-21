Metro police, volunteers help Fuller Center for Housing at Shawn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro police, volunteers help Fuller Center for Housing at Shawnee neighborhood cleanup

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two dozen people spent Friday morning cleaning up part of the Shawnee neighborhood as part of Mayor Fischer's Give A Day week of service.

Metro police officers and volunteers joined the Fuller Center for Housing to clean up properties on Boston Court.

The Fuller Center rehabs vacant and abandoned properties and gives homeowners a 20-year, zero percent interest mortgage.

In exchange, homeowners help repair not only their home, but other homes in the program.

"We've renovated about seven of these properties here. So we've come back to renew that spirit of the homeowners that are here and we're just beautifying the court, you know. It got some bad press recently, and we just want to come back and renew hope in the neighborhood," said Corneilus Butler, executive director of Fuller Center for Housing.

Homeowners also take 50 hours of financial education classes to learn how to be responsible homeowners. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

