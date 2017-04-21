Hundreds attend Kentucky Derby Festival 'They're Off' luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seth Davis, award-winning writer, broadcaster, and author kicked off the Kentucky Derby Festival's 'They're Off' luncheon Friday.

Davis spoke in front of about 1,500 people at The Galt House.

The luncheon was first held back in 1957.

This year's lunch also featured the presentation of several awards, including the Fifth Third Bank Silver Horseshoe Award for Service, which went to the Muhammad Ali Center.

The center was also presented a $5,000 check.

