GUEST POV | Greater Louisville Inc.

By Kent Oyler

CEO Greater Louisville Inc.

The 2017 Kentucky General Assembly session was a tremendous step forward for Greater Louisville. Most of GLI's top priorities made it to the Governor's desk for signature.

Even before the election, GLI had set an ambitious 2020 goal to strengthen our advocacy by passing or blocking 75 percent of our legislative priorities. I am proud to report that this session 38 of our 52 priorities succeeded, resulting in a 73 percent win rate!

The General Assembly passed a Charter Schools bill, which will increase parents' and students' ability to choose the education path that is right for them.

Public Benefit Corporations will allow companies to do good for their communities and turn a profit without creating corporate conflicts, giving Kentucky a shot at a trillion dollar investment pool in the years ahead.

Repealing the prevailing wage is projected to save Greater Louisville 139 million tax dollars on vital infrastructure projects.

Refinancing the Yum! Center deal will ensure Kentuckians will enjoy world class entertainment and save of around $60 Million in the long run.

The Appeal Bond bill will stimulate economic growth and development in the places where we need it most.

And Joint Employer protects both Kentucky's world-renowned franchise headquarters and thousands of franchise business owners, employing 145,000 Kentuckians.

GLI is honored to be the recognized voice of the regional business community. Our legislators listened and stepped up to pass dozens of business-friendly laws, making 2017 the most successful legislative session in decades. There is strength in numbers and together we are a much stronger business community.

I'm Kent Oyler, and that's my Point of View.