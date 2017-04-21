Two Louisville fathers bonded over the gift of life - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two Louisville fathers bonded over the gift of life

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fathers bound by tragedy and triumph stood side-by-side Friday for a ceremony to bring awareness to organ transplantation.

Michael Chumbler lost his son Kam in May of 2015 from an accidental gunfire. 

Chumbler said, "Kam, basketball wise hit more last second shots than anyone I've ever seen in my who life. He did the same thing when he passed away. He came through at that last minute." 

The last minute came at just the right time for Paul Mattingly, who had been suffering for more than a year with a rare lung disease. 

"It's like you're in a life raft and you know it's sinking. You're loosing air," said Mattingly. But his raft stayed afloat thanks to a double lung transplant from 20-year-old Kam Chumbler.

"When they first woke me up I started crying cause I knew what it felt like," Mattingly said. "My son was 19 and he took his own life ... we decided to donate his organs and he saved four or five people."

The fathers joined a crowd of organ donors, recipients and their families and some still waiting for the call Friday at University Hospital. 

They raised a flag in a public display to encourage others to register as an organ donor.

Doctors say 100,000 patients in the U.S. need an organ donation and more than 1,000 are waiting in Kentucky. 

You can now register to be an organ donor by using the health app on an iPhone or by visiting the Donate Life website.

April is National Donate Life Organ Donation Awareness month. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.