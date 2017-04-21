Hardin County Schools passes school merger plan

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Hardin County Schools are one step closer to combining several in the district.

District officials said merging elementary and middle schools won't be a quick process, and that plans are still subject to change. But some parents still oppose the idea.

"Continue to fight this thing, if you really think this is bad for your children," said parent Brandon Kerr, who is against the plan to merge schools.

"I've got children from the high school level all the way down to the elementary level," Kerr said. "I know their differences as far as their social development, their maturity levels, the things the older kids do versus the younger kids, and it's a horrible idea to lump them all together."

The school board passed the proposed plan to combine Lincoln Trail Elementary and East Hardin Middle School at a new facility. The plan would also add a wing to the new Cecilia Valley Elementary for West Hardin Middle schoolers.

The plan now heads to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval -- something Kerr hopes to stop.

"Give them a call. Let them know, 'hey, this is a horrible idea,' and they're not listening to us at the local level," said Kerr.

John Stith, Hardin County Schools Chief Operations Officer, said the board still wants input from parents.

"They may discuss it a little bit more, especially the Cecilia Valley/West plan," he said. "We're a long way from putting a shovel in the ground and building a building."

Stith said it could be a year -- or two -- before the new schools would open.

"It would take a good 6-8 months just to do the prep work, design, layouts of the building, and the bidding process, before we'd ever be in any type of position to break ground," he said.

Stith knows some parents aren't on board, but explains that the plan serves the most students at the best price.

"Ultimately, the more we talk about the plan, the more comfortable parents will become with it," he said.

The district will host a public hearing about the plans at the administrative building next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Related stories:

Hardin County parents start petition to end school merger proposal

Board passes plan to merge Hardin County schools

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.