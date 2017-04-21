LACETT | Cards play one, not two, lose to Duke

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – No matter how hard they tried, the 2nd ranked Louisville baseball team just could not beat the weather. And for that matter, the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke attacked Louisville ace Brendan McKay early jumping out to a three nothing after two. McKay struck out seven but only lasted five innings in defeat. He gave up five earned runs on six hits, dropping to 5-3 on the season.

Junior Drew Ellis did the best he could for the Cardinals, who lost for just the second time at home this year. He finished the game 2-4, with 2 home runs and 3 RBI.

With storms on the way this weekend, the two teams decided to schedule a doubleheader for Friday. But after finishing the first game shortly after 6, they realized even more bad weather was on the way. They then rescheduled game 2 for Saturday at 3 pm, two hours later than the original start time.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.