JCPS students show off intellectual skills at STEAM Maker Faire

Police say 57-year-old Thomas Carr was turning left on Outer Loop to Air Commerce Drive when he crashed into another car.

Man arrested for drinking and driving, causing crash that left 1 in critical condition

Indulge in some of the Derby City's most delicious burgers during the first ever Louisville Burger Week. It runs July 24-30 and burgers are just $5.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Family and friends were on hand for the big day to celebrate the happy couple.

A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Embry attacked his landlord Saturday when she was on her way to investigate an air conditioning complaint.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some JCPS grade schoolers were showing off their intellectual skills Friday.

The district partnered with Bellarmine for the University's STEAM Maker Faire - a 2-year program to get kids excited about science and technology by incorporating arts.

Students from Brandeis, Alex R. Kennedy, Bowen, Field and Tully were challenged to solve fun problems, like creating a prosthetic leg for an injured elephant.

And Friday, students and teachers showed off their designs.

"It's very hands on the kids are excited about learning. They love to dig in deep and really get into the curriculum and they come out learning so much more than we even thought about teaching them," said Ashley Ragsdale, 5th grade teacher at Brandeis Elementary.

"We had to measure the circumference of your knee and how it will fit and structure and comfort," Kate Perry, 4th grader at Tully Elementary, said.

STEAM is an interactive hands-on based curriculum. It's been so successful Brandeis adopted the curriculum and is now a STEAM Magnet.

