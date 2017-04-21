JCPS students show off intellectual skills at STEAM Maker Faire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some JCPS grade schoolers were showing off their intellectual skills Friday.

The district partnered with Bellarmine for the University's STEAM Maker Faire - a 2-year program to get kids excited about science and technology by incorporating arts.

Students from Brandeis, Alex R. Kennedy, Bowen, Field and Tully were challenged to solve fun problems, like creating a prosthetic leg for an injured elephant.

And Friday, students and teachers showed off their designs.

"It's very hands on the kids are excited about learning. They love to dig in deep and really get into the curriculum and they come out learning so much more than we even thought about teaching them," said Ashley Ragsdale, 5th grade teacher at Brandeis Elementary. 

"We had to measure the circumference of your knee and how it will fit and structure and comfort," Kate Perry, 4th grader at Tully Elementary, said.

STEAM is an interactive hands-on based curriculum. It's been so successful Brandeis adopted the curriculum and is now a STEAM Magnet.

