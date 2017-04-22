UPDATE: LMPD releases vehicle description after pedestrian hit and killed

Family and friends were on hand for the big day to celebrate the happy couple.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police have released a description of a vehicle that drove away after hitting and killing a woman Saturday morning.

It happened at about 5:00 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail. That's between Poplar Level Road and Newburg Road.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers found the body of a black woman in her mid-30's. They say she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on East Indian Trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents who live across from the accident say speed has been a long-time issue on the Indian Trail...a road that is marked at 35 MPH.

"People drive fast down the street like even at night like sometimes they drive so fast it shakes the house you know what I mean," says Darryl Woodard. "I hate to hear that it happened here. I hate to hear that it happened, period."

Investigators say they believe the woman may have been returning from a convenience store, and that she was crossing East Indian Trail from north to south, in dim lighting and light rain.

According to Smiley, a witness who arrived after the accident took place saw a black male get out of what appeared to be a two-door Honda or Kia to assess the damage to his vehicle. The witness says the vehicle had a cracked front window and a deployed airbag.

According to the witness, the man got back into his car and drove away, leaving the woman there.

Saturday morning's accident is the third fatal pedestrian accident in the past nine days in Metro Louisville.

Anyone with information can call the Metro Police tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).

