Phone networks boost Ky. Oaks, Derby coverage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Phone networks are making sure you can communicate from Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby, hassle free

Churchill Downs has seen record attendance in the last couple years at the Derby, with around 170,000 people.

Networks like AT&T have increased capacity by 20 percent.

"Our customers at Derby day will be able to get faster speeds and more reliable service. Nowadays, it's all about being connected wherever you are. You want to go to the Derby, experience the Derby and share it on social media. Now, they can do it even better on AT&T's network," Hood Harris said, President of AT&T Kentucky.

This is the fifth year AT&T has offered this, for no charge to the customer.

