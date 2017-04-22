Volunteers with Compassionate Creations use plastic grocery bags - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers with Compassionate Creations use plastic grocery bags to make sleeping mats for homeless

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone has plastic grocery bags lying around at home, but one group is putting them to good use.

Compassionate Creations turns those old plastic bags into plarn -- a type of plastic yarn. Then they crochet a large sleeping mat for the homeless.

Volunteers say crocheting with plastic is not easy. It takes up to 50 hours to make one mat and each one uses over 1,000 plastic bags.

"I think a lot of times, the homeless people feel very alone, and having this is a labor of love, and it shows that we took the time to do this," said Lynette Lee, founder of Compassionate Creations.

Compassionate Creations is sharing space with the non-profit, My Dog Eats First. If you'd like to volunteer or drop off plastic bags, which are always needed, you can do so by visiting their location at 2509 Portland Avenue in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.