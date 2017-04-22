UPDATE: Missing 30-year-old with developmental disability has be - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Missing 30-year-old with developmental disability has been found

Posted: Updated:
Dustin Lee Redmon (Source: Kentucky State Police) Dustin Lee Redmon (Source: Kentucky State Police)

UPDATE 4/22/17 8:29 p.m.: Kentucky State Police say Dustin Lee Redmon has been found safe and unharmed. No further updates will be provided.

Previous story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 30-year-old man with a developmental disability.

According to a news release, Dustin Lee Redmon, of Carlisle, Kentucky, was last seen at 3 p.m. today, Saturday, April 22, near Kentucky Oaks Mall, in Paducah, Kentucky.

He is described as a 6' tall white male, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve pullover, and tennis shoes. He wears glasses, but did not have them on when he was last seen. He sometimes wears a diamond stud earring in his left earlobe.

Police say he often drives a black Yamaha Vino scooter with grey, reflective tape on it, a yellow "Don't Tread on Me" sticker, and a missing left mirror. It's not clear, however, if he has his scooter with him.

Anyone who sees Redmon is asked to call 911. Do not approach him, because he has fled from authorities in the past.

Anyone with information can call the Kentucky State Police (Post 1) at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.