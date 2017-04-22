LACETT | Moore to transfer from U of L

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – One of the best players from the Louisville women’s basketball team over the last couple years will not finish out her college career with the Cardinals.

On Saturday, head coach Jeff Walz confirmed junior Mariya Moore will transfer out the program. Walz told WDRB Moore wanted to play her senior year closer to her family who is based out west in California.

Moore averaged nearly 13 points a game last season, third best on the team.

This past year, she became just the 27th player in program history to score over one thousand career points.

