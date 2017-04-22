Inaugural Earth Day Walk held in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Inaugural Earth Day Walk held in Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little rain on Saturday didn't stop the inaugural Earth Day Walk in Louisville.

The walk was created to celebrate Earth Day and raise awareness on how people can help protect the planet. It's also a way for people to connect with various environmental agencies around the city. 

"We need to inform everyone about their role in protecting the planet," said Sally Craven, an organizer of the Earth Day Walk. "Clean air, clean water is vital for life, and if we don't do our part, then we're going to be in a bad way."

In addition to the 5K walk at Iroquois Park, the day included motivational speakers, music, and art that promotes sustainable and healthy lifestyles.

