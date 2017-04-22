Hundreds of trees given out by Jefferson County Master Gardeners - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of trees given out by Jefferson County Master Gardeners

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the spirit of Earth Day, the Jefferson County Master Gardeners gave out hundreds of free trees on Saturday.

The trees ranged in variety from dogwoods and rebuds, to pines and spruces. Organizers say 1,100 trees were given away today.

Master gardeners were on site to provide information on the trees, like how to plant them, and selecting the right location for each tree.

"We're encouraging people to plant more trees," said Caroline Westfall, a master gardener. "It helps our environment, it cleanses the pollution and provides oxygen."

Next week, the Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale. That will also take place at the Louisville Nature Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB news. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.