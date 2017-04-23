The Hat Girls get ready for the Kentucky Derby - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Hat Girls get ready for the Kentucky Derby

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- After spending the last few years designing and making hats out of a basement, The Hat Girls are now hosting their very first pop-up store at Norton Commons. They gave WDRB some tips on being Derby and Oaks Ready. 

Louisville natives Kate Welsh and Rachel Bell make up the Hat Girls. The official hat designers of the Kentucky Derby Festival make everything from elegant fascinators to couture hats. They also offer hatinators, hats on headbands.

This year their designs are influenced by styles out of Europe and Australia. They feature bold colors and everything from feathers to flowers to bows. Their signature style uses sinamay molded into different shapes. 

Men can also get into on the fashion. They've designed a line of men's hats which are designed in the Derby City and made in New York. All  hats, mens or womens, can be customized for the big race. 

The Hat Girls will be designing through Derby. Their store is located at 10708 Meeting Street in Norton Commons. 

