Arrest made after teen shot in Shawnee neighborhood

Arrest made after teen shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Authorities say it happened outside around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 38th Street. 

Officers located the teen with a single gunshot wound. 

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday afternoon, officers arrested a 17-year-old male suspect. He was charged with assault in connection with the shooting.

The suspect was also arrested on additional, separate charges of wanton endangerment and domestic violence. 

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

