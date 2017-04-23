Investigation underway in southern Indiana after officers pull b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation underway in southern Indiana after officers pull body from Ohio River

Posted: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR) (Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in the Ohio River Sunday morning in Clark County, Indiana. 

According to a release from Indiana DNR, conservation officers recovered the man on the Indiana side of the river, upstream of Silver Creek. 

An autopsy was performed Sunday and the coroner's office is awaiting toxicology results before they determine a cause of death, officials say. 

The investigation is ongoing.

We will provide any updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

