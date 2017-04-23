Local students help with Thunder Over Louisville clean-up to rai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local students help with Thunder Over Louisville clean-up to raise funds for athletic programs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an event like Thunder Over Louisville, there is usually plenty to clean, and crews had some extra help getting everything taken care of on Sunday.

Dozens of track and field athletes from Jeffersonville and Ballard High Schools teamed up to pitch-in and help get Riverfront park back to normal following Saturday's fireworks show.

"We're going to help take care of the environment and other people are going to help us take care of our team ... we have to scratch each others backs," said track and field Coach Ericka Herd.

It's a fundraising effort for the school's athletic programs.

The students arrived just after sunrise, but fortunately didn't have much to do.

A smaller crowd this year made clean up a bit easier and quicker.

"It's just an effort of people coming together wanting to bring this park back to where it was is the awesome thing. The sense of community is what I like," Samuel Ellis said.

Derby Festival organizers say more than 250,000 people gathered along the river to watch the fireworks.

Related stories:

SLIDESHOW | Weather doesn't stop thousands from showing up for Thunder Over Louisville

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.