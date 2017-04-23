Local group organizing river cruise for victims of gun violence - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local group organizing river cruise for victims of gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the next two weeks there will be countless events, fundraisers, and parties to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, but one event is focused on bringing attention to those who have recently lost their lives because of gun violence in Metro Louisville.

The group Jesus and a Job is organizing a river cruise that will be specifically geared towards victims of gun violence.

The cruise is called "Sail the Belle" on the Belle of Louisville.

Community Activist Christopher 2X says it has been an especially violence last few days, and an event like this is even more important now.

"We've had almost close to 20 individuals in the community that have been hit by gunfire within almost a 10-day time frame," 2X said.

That cruise will be on the Belle of Louisville and leaves next Sunday night.

It is one of several events planned for those affected by gun violence.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

