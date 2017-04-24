Guest list released for 2017 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Guest list released for 2017 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The guest list has been released for the 2017 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.

This year marks the party's 29th year.

The party will happen at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, who will co-host the event with her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable.

Below is the confirmed guest list for this year's celebration:

  • Tom Brady
  • Kid Rock
  • Tracy Morgan
  • Katie Couric
  • Larry David
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Aaron Rodgers 
  • Sammy Hagar
  • Richie Sambora
  • Harry Connick Jr.
  • Brian McKnight
  • Maren Morris (Grammy winning country artist)
  • Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)
  • Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn) 
  • Justin Hartley (This is Us)
  • Boyz II Men
  • Rickie Fowler (PGA Tour golfer)
  • Brooks Koepka (PGA Tour golfer)
  • Justin Thomas (PGA Tour golfer)
  • Jimmy Walker (PGA Tour golfer)
  • Johnny Gill
  • Montgomery Gentry
  • Orianthi
  • Stephen Amell
  • Josh Henderson
  • Travis Tritt
  • Terri Clark
  • Cam (Grammy nominated country music artist)
  • Clay Walker
  • Giada De Laurentiis
  • Chrishell Stause
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke
  • Jordan Smith (The Voice)
  • Taylor Dayne
  • Joey Fatone
  • Bode Miller
  • Mary Wilson
  • Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers)
  • Jay Gruden (NFL head coach)
  • Wes Welker (former All-Pro NFL player)
  • Matt Cassel (Tennessee Titans)
  • Mike Vrabel (Houston Texans)
  • Larry Izzo (Houston Texans)
  • Rob O'Neill (Decorated U.S. Navy Seal)
  • Larry Birkhead
  • Justin Cornwell (Training Day)

