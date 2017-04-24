Guest list released for 2017 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The guest list has been released for the 2017 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.

This year marks the party's 29th year.

The party will happen at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, who will co-host the event with her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable.

Below is the confirmed guest list for this year's celebration:

Tom Brady

Kid Rock

Tracy Morgan

Katie Couric

Larry David

Kacey Musgraves

Aaron Rodgers

Sammy Hagar

Richie Sambora

Harry Connick Jr.

Brian McKnight

Maren Morris (Grammy winning country artist)

Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn)

Justin Hartley (This is Us)

Boyz II Men

Rickie Fowler (PGA Tour golfer)

Brooks Koepka (PGA Tour golfer)

Justin Thomas (PGA Tour golfer)

Jimmy Walker (PGA Tour golfer)

Johnny Gill

Montgomery Gentry

Orianthi

Stephen Amell

Josh Henderson

Travis Tritt

Terri Clark

Cam (Grammy nominated country music artist)

Clay Walker

Giada De Laurentiis

Chrishell Stause

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke

Jordan Smith (The Voice)

Taylor Dayne

Joey Fatone

Bode Miller

Mary Wilson

Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers)

Jay Gruden (NFL head coach)

Wes Welker (former All-Pro NFL player)

Matt Cassel (Tennessee Titans)

Mike Vrabel (Houston Texans)

Larry Izzo (Houston Texans)

Rob O'Neill (Decorated U.S. Navy Seal)

Larry Birkhead

Justin Cornwell (Training Day)

