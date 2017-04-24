Kings of Leon to perform at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kings of Leon to perform at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music group Kings of Leon is coming to Louisville.

The band will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on October 21, according to the Yum! Center's official Twitter account.

The show is part of the band's WALLS Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

