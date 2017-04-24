Clarksville man sentenced in death of 3-year-old who suffered horrific abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In March, Joseph Manske told a Clark County judge he was guilty and admitted to his role in the death of 3-year-old Alexis Arensman two years ago. He signed a plea agreement to plead guilty to two charges: neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury for abusing Arensman's sister, but he backed out of the deal at the last minute.

In rejecting the agreement, Manske said the child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, was responsible for Arensman's death. A day later, Manske decided to sign the very same plea agreement he refused the day before.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Manske to 30 years for the neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and 10 years for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Under the terms of the agreement, Manske must serve at least 35 years.

If the case had gone to trial, Manske was facing up to 56 years in prison.

Arensman's father, Richard Arensman, doesn't think Manske's sentence is harsh enough.

"I think he should've gotten more than 35," Arensman said. "I can't do nothing about it now. He not only took my daughter's life, he ruined seven other kids' lives. I hope he gets the same thing in prison he did to my daughter."

According to medical records, Arensman was horrifically abused, and her injuries included "a gastric perforation, liver laceration, multiple scalp impact sites, posterior rib fractures, a mask-like burn to the face, and multiple cutaneous contusions and abrasions of multiple surfaces."

Weigleb has a history of child abuse; she was arrested in 2011 for beating a 3-month-old and breaking the child's legs and ribs. She pleaded guilty to battery and causing serious bodily injury in that case.

Weigleb's trial is set to start in May.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.