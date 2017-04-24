Clifton Center on Payne Street to close at the end of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clifton Center on Payne Street is closing at the end of the year.

The center, which opened in 1994, was granted a one-year extension on its lease last year. The space is owned by the Archdiocese of Louisville and managed by St. Frances of Rome Church, which will repurpose the former school building for an undetermined use.

The following statement now appears on the center's website:

The facility, located at 2117 Payne Street, has been used as a public meeting space for more than two decades. Cynthia Adelberg, the interim executive director for the Clifton Center released the following statement on the center's closing: It is with deep disappointment that Don Burch and the Clifton Center Board share this news that the Clifton Center as we know it will close at the end of 2017. St. Frances of Rome Parish and the Archdiocese of Louisville have decided to re-purpose our beloved former school building. Thank you for your help in the development of this unique, ecumenical and community development venture. What began over 20 years ago as an innovative nonprofit partnership of leaders from St. Frances of Rome, the Clifton neighborhood and community cultural organizations has had quite a vibrant history - bringing new life and vitality to the Frankfort Avenue area through its cultural inclusiveness and outreach. We all look forward to your continuing participation as we focus on making these last 8 months at 2117 Payne Street the very best they can be!

St. Frances pastor the Rev. B.J. Breen says his organization was concerned about the maintenance costs it was asked to provide and felt it was time to repurpose the building. Holy Trinity Church will take over the lease July 1 and allow the center to transition out.

The Center is home to Kentucky Homefront, WFPK Winter Wednesdays, Voices of Kentuckiana, the UofL Jamey Abersold Jazz Studies program. The Center’s Eifler Theatre has also served as backdrop for numerous theatrical productions including Walden Theatre, Kentucky Shakespeare and multiple local school shows. The Center has hosted hundreds of other nonprofit organizations for their client gatherings and educational and fundraising events.

The Center’s resident groups include: the visual art studios Martin Rollins and Lucretia Beatty, Ballet Arts Studio, Shine Music and Movement, the Louisville Visual Art Association’s LVAA @ the Clifton Center education studio, the Louisville Folk Studio and UofL Business School’s off-campus classroom.

The Center will continue operating through December 31, 2017. For rental information, contact Ann Drury at 502-896-8480, extension 302 or adrury@cliftoncenter.org.

Clifton Center Board Chair Don Burch says it will be tough to find another space.

"The Center has been an important hub for arts, culture and education in our community – open to all," Burch said. "We are disappointed that it is coming to an end,"

