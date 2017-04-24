4-year-old girl recovering after falling from back of bus in Ark - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4-year-old girl recovering after falling from back of bus in Arkansas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old girl is expected to be released from the hospital today after falling out of the back of a moving bus. 

It happened last Wednesday. Ryan Ciampoli, a volunteer firefighter was driving behind the bus in Harrison, Arkansas, when the back door flung open and a little girl fell to the pavement while the bus continued on.

Ciampoli rushed to help her.

"She was unconscious at first," Ciampoli said. "But then she started to move her arm and kind of look up at me, and so I picked her up as carefully as I could and held her in my arms and kind of assessed her little body to see what kind of damage had been done from the fall."

The little girl was hospitalized with a broken jaw which required surgery, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.