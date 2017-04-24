Frito-Lay recalls potato chip products because of possible salmo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frito-Lay recalls potato chip products because of possible salmonella contamination

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frito-Lay is recalling select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning. 

Small bags of the chips in multipacks are also affected, with a "use by" date of June 20th or prior.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

  • All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:
    • Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
    • Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
       
  • All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.
    • 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
    • 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
    • 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
    • 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
    • 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

Frito-Lay says the seasoning blend for the chips has potentially tainted jalapeno powder. Although no Salmonella has been found in the seasoning so far, the company says its recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

