Aspen Creek Grill donating funds to Officer Nick Rodman's family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Louisville business is donating part of its Monday sales to the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman.

Aspen Creek Grill will donate 20 percent of all sales from 4 to 10 p.m.

The restaurant hopes to raise between $2,000 and $4,000 at its two Louisville locations.

Officer Rodman was killed in the line of duty last month, leaving behind his wife and two small children.

