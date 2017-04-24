Louisville music groups donating instruments to Engelhard Elemen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville music groups donating instruments to Engelhard Elementary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a musical surprise for some local students.

A few of Louisville's most well-known music groups will donate instruments on Monday to a Louisville elementary school.

The Louisville Orchestra, Mom's Music and The Louisville Crashers will deliver 425 recorders to Engelhard Elementary School.

Blessings in a Backpack will give the instruments to the students on Friday in a special backpack.

Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams will teach the students how to play the recorders.

