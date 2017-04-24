Judge: LMPD officers were not 'deliberately indifferent' to Darnell Wicker's medical needs

Police say the call came in about 11:45 Tuesday night, to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way.More >>
Police say the call came in about 11:45 Tuesday night, to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way.More >>
Elgin Anders pleaded guilty on Monday, but he's not in jail...More >>
Elgin Anders pleaded guilty on Monday, but he's not in jail...More >>
Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.More >>
Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.More >>
A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.More >>
A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.More >>
A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.More >>
A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.More >>
The images being shown on a large screen during the day-long anti-abortion protest in downtown Louisville.More >>
The images being shown on a large screen during the day-long anti-abortion protest in downtown Louisville.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
President Trump tweeted that the military, "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."More >>
President Trump tweeted that the military, "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
In a filing Monday, Trump's attorneys asked the appeals court to overturn Judge David Hale's "clearly erroneous ruling" and dismiss the case.More >>
In a filing Monday, Trump's attorneys asked the appeals court to overturn Judge David Hale's "clearly erroneous ruling" and dismiss the case.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>