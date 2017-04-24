Bloomington police investigating after 2 reports of abduction attempts near IU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bloomington police are investigating after two reports of attempted abductions near the Indiana University campus.

The first incident was reported early Sunday. A 20-year-old female student told police a man tried to force her into his black Toyota sedan near Bart Kaufman Field.

She told police she escaped by rolling down a ditch.

The second attempt also happened early Sunday on Dunn Street near Memorial Stadium. In that case, a 19-year-old told police was walking home when three white males pulled up to her and asked if she needed a ride.

After she said no, they reportedly tried to force her into an older black Jeep Cherokee, but she managed to escape.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

