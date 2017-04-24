Discover Indiana's beginnings at the Harrison County Discover Ce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Discover Indiana's beginnings at the Harrison County Discover Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Celebrate Indiana's beginnings in Corydon at a new interactive museum.

The Harrison County Discovery Center is an ongoing exploration of the history, science, and individuals that contributed to Indiana's development.

Six high-tech and hands-on galleries tell the story of Corydon and Southern Indiana.

Investigate early mysteries, the natural history of the area and look into the fascinating cave systems using interactive digital media exhibits.

Get lost in Civil War history, as John Morgan's raiders crossed into Indiana to fight one of two significant battles north of the Mason-Dixon Line.

