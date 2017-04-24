Arson officials say Louisville man threatened to kill woman and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arson officials say Louisville man threatened to kill woman and child

Dale Williams Jr. (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Dale Williams Jr. (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is behind bars after arson officials say he threatened to kill a woman and her son.

Dale Williams, Jr., was arrested on Sunday at his home in the 2000 block of Duncan Street, near North 24th Street.

According to an arrest report, Williams set a pillow and carpet on fire inside the home during an argument.

Authorities say Williams told the woman he was going to "set the house on fire and kill her and her son." Officials say the child was also in the house at the time of the fire.

The arrest report says Williams was read his rights and he refused to speak with an officer.

Investigators say Williams later admitted on camera that he started the fire.

Williams is charged with first-degree arson, wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday. 

