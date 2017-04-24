Authorities release identity of pedestrian killed on East Indian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities release identity of pedestrian killed on East Indian Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of the woman who died Saturday in a hit and run accident on East Indian Trail.

The victim was 35-year-old Monedria Malone, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.

Officials say Malone died from multiple blunt force trauma.

The accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail, between Poplar Level Road and Newburg Road.

Police say Malone was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on East Indian Trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LMPD, a witness who arrived after the accident took place saw a black male get out of what appeared to be a two-door Honda or Kia to assess the damage to his vehicle. The witness says the vehicle had a cracked front window and a deployed airbag.

According to the witness, the man got back into his car and drove away, leaving Malone there.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the Metro Police tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).

