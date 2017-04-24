U of L forward Jaylen Johnson announces decision to go pro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after pleading guilty to a marijuana possession charge, University of Louisville basketball player Jaylen Johnson is making plans to go pro.

The 6"9' junior forward announced that he will skip his senior season, hire and agent and pursue a career in professional basketball.

The Ypsilanti, Michigan native started 26 games last season, and he is one of three Cardinals to play in all 34 games. Johnson averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds, ranking 20th in the ACC in rebounding.

Johnson pleaded guilty earlier this month to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., and agreed to pay a fine, according to court records.

Junior F Jaylen Johnson will forgo his final collegiate season & seek a career in professional basketball #L1C4 https://t.co/XFhJZ2oNeQ — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 24, 2017

The 20-year-old was pulled over March 22 for not having a visible license plate, according to a citation. Police say the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana inside.

Johnson agreed to pay a fine of $260. He had a court hearing scheduled for April 24 to determine whether he has paid the fine.

