Man rescued after being swept down river on air mattress - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man rescued after being swept down river on air mattress

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Emergency workers rescued a man from rushing water in the Cumberland River near Williamsburg over the weekend. 

Local media reports Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd says 45-year-old Jerry Shadoan was camping Sunday near the banks of the Cumberland River when the water levels rose and washed him into the river. Shadoan floated 30 yards downstream while asleep on an air mattress inside his tent.

Shadoan's tent eventually got caught on a tree, waking him up. He called 911 with his cell phone and was rescued shortly thereafter.

Todd says Shadoan stayed afloat on his air mattress until crews were able to rescue him. Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses says Shadoan was unharmed. However, he lost many belongings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.