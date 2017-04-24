Drive-thru rage: Southern Indiana man facing murder charge for f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Drive-thru rage: Southern Indiana man facing murder charge for fast food restaurant shooting

BEDFORD, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested, after a fatal shooting over the weekend outside a McDonald's restaurant in southern Indiana.

Evan Schaffer of Orleans is facing a murder charge following a shooting at a Bedford, Indiana McDonald's early Sunday morning.

The Bedford Police Department says officers were called to the restaurant just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported fight. Before officers arrived, they were told 25-year-old Justin Lampkins of Bloomington had been shot and the shooter had left the scene. Lampkins was found on the ground near the drive-thru lane and died at a Bedford hospital.

Witnesses were able to describe the vehicle that left the scene to police. Officers were able to stop the car and arrest Schaffer. He is being held without bond on a murder charge at the Lawrence County Jail.

Police say what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

