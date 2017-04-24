Two arrested in Ohio after man found dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a Louisville man stabbed in his car last week as 31-year-old Joshua Cambron.

According to LMPD homicide detective Lt. Emily McKinley, two people were taken into custody in Ohio for the murder.

Cambron was reported missing by his family last Friday.

Later that day, police in Louisville received a call from authorities in Delaware County, which is just north of Columbus, saying they found the victim's car, which had signs of blood in it. Two people were taken into custody - 37-year-old Robert Carpenter and 39-year-old Misty McKnight.

During questioning, investigators learned that McKnight knew the victim, and that she and Carpenter ran into him at the Walmart on Outer Loop Friday night. McKinley says the victim agreed to give them a ride, and they ended up on Egypt Lane.

That's where McKinley says the two pulled a knife and tried to rob him. The victim resisted and was killed in the car.

McKinley says McKnight and Carpenter then drove to Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest and dumped the victim's body in a creek. McKinley says then they drove to Ohio where they were arrested by sheriff's deputies.

