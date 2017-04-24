Two arrested in Ohio after man found dead near Jefferson Memoria - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two arrested in Ohio after man found dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a Louisville man stabbed in his car last week as 31-year-old Joshua Cambron.

According to LMPD homicide detective Lt. Emily McKinley, two people were taken into custody in Ohio for the murder.

Cambron was reported missing by his family last Friday.

Later that day, police in Louisville received a call from authorities in Delaware County, which is just north of Columbus, saying they found the victim's car, which had signs of blood in it. Two people were taken into custody - 37-year-old Robert Carpenter and 39-year-old Misty McKnight.

During questioning, investigators learned that McKnight knew the victim, and that she and Carpenter ran into him at the Walmart on Outer Loop Friday night. McKinley says the victim agreed to give them a ride, and they ended up on Egypt Lane.

That's where McKinley says the two pulled a knife and tried to rob him. The victim resisted and was killed in the car. 

McKinley says McKnight and Carpenter then drove to Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest and dumped the victim's body in a creek. McKinley says then they drove to Ohio where they were arrested by sheriff's deputies. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.