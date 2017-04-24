Police release identity of man murdered in Park Hill housing com - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police release identity of man murdered in Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in the Park Hill housing complex late Sunday afternoon. 

It happened in the 1700 block of Patton Court near South 13th Street just before 6 p.m. That's where officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area and found the victim -- 25-year-old Demetrius Webb -- dead inside an apartment from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police have no suspects at this time, and say finding witnesses to tell them what happened is often difficult. 

"Of course we do have routine patrols here," said said LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. "Not everyone wants to be seen talking to police and we fully understand that, and that's why we have that anonymous crime tip hotline."

Anyone with information is asked to call 547-LMPD. 

