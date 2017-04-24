PROGRAM ALERT | WDRB News at 4 to air on WMYO today - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PROGRAM ALERT | WDRB News at 4 to air on WMYO today

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NASCAR Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, is being broadcast live on FOX and WDRB today. 

Therefore, WDRB 4 o'clock newscast will be shown on our sister station, WMYO. 

You can always watch a live stream of the broadcast right here

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.