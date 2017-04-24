Work begins on converting one-way streets to two-way streets in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Work begins on converting one-way streets to two-way streets in New Albany

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Work to convert one-way streets to two-way streets in New Albany begins this week.

The nearly $2 million project includes sign replacement, signal modification and installation of new pavement markings.

Pearl, Bank, Market, Spring and Elm Streets will all become two-way streets in downtown New Albany. The engineers behind the plan say it will make downtown New Albany safer and less congested.

Meanwhile, pavement markings will be updated on State Street between Market Street and Elm Street.

Current traffic counts on the streets being modified are:  

  • Elm Street - 8,500 vehicles per day
  • Spring Street - 10,400 vehicles per day
  • Market Street - 4,500 vehicles per day
  • Pearl Street - 1,900 vehicles per day
  • Bank Street - 1,000 vehicles per day
  • State Street - 9,100 vehicles per day

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.