Arts and Cultural District created along West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.More >>
Police say it appears to have been a random assault.More >>
Elgin Anders pleaded guilty on Monday, but he's not in jail...More >>
Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.More >>
A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
The images being shown on a large screen during the day-long anti-abortion protest in downtown Louisville.More >>
A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.More >>
Move designed to spark economic growth in Russell Neighborhood.More >>
Five years ago Thursday, an EF-4 tornado roared through the area, killing 34 people in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
On March 2, 2012, after just two weeks on the job, Lawrence Smith was sent to Henryville to cover severe storms moving through the area. WDRB Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell spoke with Smith about the assignment he will never forget.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)---The mat at the front door reads "There's No Place Like Home". It's a phrase that the Gilles family has repeated many times in the last 6 months. "It's overwhelming. There areMore >>
HENRYVILLE, IN. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana family plans to return home this week, seven months after devastating tornados. But their move also reveals why a pastor's promise to rebuild 100 homes forMore >>
A Jeffersonville woman has become the tenth patient to receive a hand transplant by the Louisville Vascularized Composite Allograft (VCA) surgical team at Jewish Hospital.More >>
Four years ago today, a series of powerful tornadoes ripped through the region, killing 34 people in Kentucky and southern Indiana. These are some of the images taken in Henryville, Ind. the next day.More >>
