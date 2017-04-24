New head named for West End School for Boys - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New head named for West End School for Boys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the start of a new era at Louisville's successful West End School for Boys.

Louisville native Kelly Wright Henrion has been named the new head of the school.

West End is an academically challenging, free boarding school for boys pre-K through 8th grade.

Henrion replaces Robert Blair, who founded the school with his wife Deborah 12 years ago.

She says the Blairs leave big shoes to fill, but she looks forward to the challenge.

"What I want to do first is listen to our students, listen to our staff, listen to our entire family, the entire community, and learn from them what's working well, what are the many successes that we want to make sure we continue, but also what are the things we can do even better," Henrion said.

Henrion has experience starting and running charter schools, but says turning West End into a charter school is not in the immediate plans.

