Suit claims special needs student at Central High School was sexually assaulted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family is suing JCPS claiming their special needs son was sexually assaulted at Central High School.

This lawsuit filed on Friday claims former Instructional Assistant John Streicher assaulted the former student. He is named in the suit along with the JCPS Board, Superintendent Donna Hargens and Central High School Principal Raymond Green.

Attorney Brandon Lawrence says the special needs student, who is now 21 years old, was sexually assaulted in the bathroom at Central.

On August 31st, 2016, the lawsuit alleges Streicher was assisting the student in the bathroom, but a witness saw Streicher touching the private area of the non-verbal student.

The special needs student has Asperger's Syndrome, autism and mental retardation. The lawsuit alleges the student was prevented from leaving the bathroom while being sexually assaulted.

A JCPS memo says Child Protective Services received an allegation that Streicher attempted to touch a student on his private area, but his hand was pushed away. The memo goes on to say Streicher attempted to touch the non-verbal student, who later drew a picture saying that he was sexually assaulted.

The memo says the allegations were unsubstantiated because Streicher resigned before the case could be properly investigated. Lawrence says "it's tough as you can imagine. It's traumatizing. The experience is traumatizing. They are trying to get through it with the assistance of their family and their faith day by day."

JCPS says Streicher was hired in 2004. He was placed on indefinite suspension without pay in September 2016 and resigned January 27th.

JCPS says it can't comment on pending litigation. WDRB could not reach Streicher for comment.

