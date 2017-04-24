Carroll County's new sheriff asking KSP for help while he rebuilds the department

The images being shown on a large screen during the day-long anti-abortion protest in downtown Louisville.

The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.

Surge in Germantown break-ins and vandalism has neighbors looking for solutions

Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

Family members grieve mother of 2 stabbed to death in Shively: 'Nobody deserves to go this way'

Elgin Anders pleaded guilty on Monday, but he's not in jail...

Man who said he had BBQ sauce on fingers when accidentally shooting and killing Jeffersonville 8-year-old takes plea deal

Police say it appears to have been a random assault.

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carroll County has a new sheriff in town.

Philip Marshall took over as Carroll County Sheriff two weeks ago, after former Sheriff Jamie Kinman resigned and pleaded guilty to stealing painkillers before going to rehab.

Now, Sheriff Marshall is trying to police the county with only two full-time deputies not just for patrol, but for courts, inmate transports, taxes, process services and vehicle inspection.

Until he can get things back on track, Marshall is asking Kentucky State Police to patrol Carroll County on weekdays after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

"We will still respond when we can but until the transition is completed...we're sort of limited in what we can do right now," Marshall said.

Right now, the KSP Campbellsburg Post only has one or two troopers a day assigned to the community of more than 10,000 people.

"If there is a need or we see a trend in increased response times or call volume, we are always able to make adjustments," state Trooper Joshua Lawson said.

"Doesn't matter to me which one shows up as long as somebody shows," Carroll County resident Delores Ennis said.

Ennis recalls calling law enforcement several times after car wrecks in her front yard. She lives in one of the bends of a twisty Highway 36, one of Carroll County's more rural roads.

"One in the creek and over in the neighbors [yard]. One morning we had five people off when we had the black ice," Ennis said.

So, will this cause delays in response times?

"Not a lot," Marshall said. "Not much different than it was before,but it will cause some delays because of that."

Marshall was appointed to finish Kinman's term through 2018. He says he doesn't plan to seek re-election, but he does hope to return to normal patrols in about a month and eventually hire more deputies in Carroll County. There is one currently in training.

