Coroner's Office asks for help locating family of Louisville man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner's Office asks for help locating family of Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating the family of a 51-year-old Louisville man. 

Zachary Walters is a white male and appears to have been homeless, the Coroner's Office says. 

He was born on May 9, 1965.

His last known address was in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street in Louisville. 

If you have any information or know where his family might be, you're asked to contact Deputy Coroner Michael E. Haag at (502) 574-0130.

