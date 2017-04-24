Police ask for witnesses to come forward after deadly shooting o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police ask for witnesses to come forward after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Police are asking for people in these vehicles at the restaurant at the time of the shooting to come forward with information. Police are asking for people in these vehicles at the restaurant at the time of the shooting to come forward with information.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight leads to a deadly shooting outside a southern Indiana McDonald's.

It happened early Sunday morning in Bedford.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Witnesses gave police the description of the vehicle the alleged shooter left in.

They tracked it down and arrested 22-year-old Evan Schaffer of Orleans.

Police are now asking for people in these vehicles in line at the drive-thru at the time of the shooting to come talk to them with more information.

Schaffer is jailed on a preliminary murder charge.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.