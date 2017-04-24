New Albany Housing Authority votes on changes to public housing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany Housing Authority votes on changes to public housing

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Housing Authority residents expressed concerns after a vote that will change the future of public housing in the city.

The board passed a plan that could demolish hundreds of apartments over the next 10 years.

On Monday, board members promised that no resident will be forced out without having another place to live first. But tenants want to see more details in writing.

"I don't know where I'm going to go with my two kids," one resident said, in tears.

Residents packed Monday night's meeting, holding signs that asked, "Where will residents go?"

"They need to have a plan. They need to tell us," said Lynda Wilcox, public housing advocate and former NAHA Board President.

"Everyone is very worried that what they just agreed to do is gonna basically create all this chaos," said resident Barbara Berry.

Concerns surround a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of New Albany and the New Albany Housing Authority. Its plans over the next 10 years include demolishing up to 600 units.

"Much of the housing we have here, we're gonna replace. Some we can repair," explained Irving Joshua, Board President.

Joshua said the plan isn't perfect, but calls it proactive.

The Housing Authority said it doesn't have enough federal funding currently to replace its units in poor condition.

"This Memorandum of Understanding does not involve putting tenants out in the street and making them homeless," said Joshua.

But tenants demand answers and more details.

"If we're not gonna be homeless, then where are we going?" asked resident Toni Powers. "Nobody's told us where we're going or anything."

"I don't think it's fair at all," said Powers, "because the residents don't have a say in anything."

Board members said it's too early and could be years before the plan becomes a reality. Before the Housing Authority can move forward, all plans must first be approved by HUD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.