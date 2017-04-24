Report shows LMPD officer was speeding before crash that left a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report shows LMPD officer was speeding before crash that left a woman dead

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was driving 27 miles over the posted speed limit before a crash that killed a woman, according to a police report.

The crash happened on March 26 on Fern Valley Road at Jeanine Drive. 

According to the report, the marked police cruiser was driving eastbound when the driver of a Honda Accord turned in front of the cruisers' path. 

The police car hit the Honda, sending it off the road, into a road sign and eventually into a ditch. 

A passenger in the Honda, 42-year-old Bishnu Bhujel, later died at the hospital. 

The report reveals the officer was driving 72 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. The police department's public integrity unit is investigating for possible criminal charges.  

The victim's family says it plans to file a lawsuit against LMPD. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

