Louisville duo breaks bowling world record - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville duo breaks bowling world record

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville duo now holds a world record in bowling.

Sunday, Trace Wiseman and his grandfather, Steve, knocked down almost 36,000 pins in 24 hours.

That's the most pins ever knocked down in that time frame by two people.

They beat the previous world record by more than 5,000 pins.

The two hope to set another record soon for the most complete games bowled in 24 hours by a pair.

Related stories: 

Louisville duo to bowl for world record

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.